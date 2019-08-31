The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

They will be touring in support of their latest album "Nightbringers" and will start things off with some headline dates in Omaha, Las Vegas and Grand Junction.

The Black Label Society Tour is set to kick off on September 11th at the Ventura Theater in Ventura, CA and will run until October 13th, where it will conclude at The Tarheel Concert Lounge in Jacksonville, NC.

Alien Weaponry will be the support act for tour, except the final two dates where Toke will take their place. The Black Dahlia Murder will also play standalone headline dates along the trek. See all of their upcoming shows - here.