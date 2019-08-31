Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows

Night Ranger have signed on to appear at all five concert and Lita Ford, Firehouse, Joe Nichols and Joe Diffie will join the lineup on various dates.

Bret had this to say, "While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honor them during the show and we'll continue to do so at these shows. It's important to me that we recognize veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities.

"My dad (who recently passed away) was an amazing father and friend. He was a veteran and a role model to his community, he received military honors at his service that was witnessed by family members and friends at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

"He taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and to face adversity, pick yourself up and get back at it when life challenges you."

Michaels will kick things off on November 6th in Casper, WY, followed by shows in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Independence, and wrapping up in Park City, KS on November 11th. See the dates - here.