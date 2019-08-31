News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows (Week in Review)

.
Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Poison frontman Bret Michaels has announced that he will be playing a special series of Hometown Heroes concerts this fall that will feature special guests and will honor local heroes.

Night Ranger have signed on to appear at all five concert and Lita Ford, Firehouse, Joe Nichols and Joe Diffie will join the lineup on various dates.

Bret had this to say, "While on tour, every night I bring local heroes up on-stage to honor them during the show and we'll continue to do so at these shows. It's important to me that we recognize veterans, first responders, teachers and people who are making a difference in their communities.

"My dad (who recently passed away) was an amazing father and friend. He was a veteran and a role model to his community, he received military honors at his service that was witnessed by family members and friends at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

"He taught me the importance of a strong work ethic and to face adversity, pick yourself up and get back at it when life challenges you."

Michaels will kick things off on November 6th in Casper, WY, followed by shows in Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Independence, and wrapping up in Park City, KS on November 11th. See the dates - here.

More Bret Michaels News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows

Poison's Bret Michaels' Father Passes Away

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Appears In Next Sharknado Film

Poison's Bret Michaels Release 'Jorja Bleu' Video

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.