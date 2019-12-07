Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have announced dates for a summer 2020 tour of the UK and Europe that be part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebration.

The Boston rockers will open the seven-week, 14-show 50th anniversary series with an appearance at the iDays Festival in Milan, Italy on June 13; the run features a pair of UK concerts in London and Manchester before it wraps up in late July.

The trek will follow the conclusion of Aerosmith's extensive Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM, which recently topped the $35 million mark and will resume in the New Year.

An Aerosmith Fan Club presale starts Tuesday, December 10 at 10am local time, with general public tickets going on sale starting Friday, December 13 at 8:00 am local time. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

