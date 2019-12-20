Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has recruited some big names to appear on his forthcoming five track EP, that will be entitled "Ether", and is set to hit stores next month.



The primarily acoustic EP will feature guest appearances from Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light the Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas).



Mark had this to say, "I'm thrilled to announce the upcoming release of my new, five song EP, 'Ether,' on Rise Records! Once again, I've had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component.

"Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of 'Anesthetic,' I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe.

"I'm stoked with the results and I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been putting together. I'll be debuting these tunes on my upcoming U.K. acoustic tour, so you can hear them live before they're released anywhere else!"



"I continue to be honored to have the chance to work with so many incredibly talented people and I remain beyond grateful to the fans that have come along with me and supported these projects. Thanks so much everyone!" See the tracklisting below:

1. All I Had To Lose (featuring Mark Morales)

2. The Fight (featuring John Carbone)

3. She Talks To Angels (featuring Lzzy Hale)

4. Love My Enemy (featuring Howard Jones)

5. Black (featuring Mark Morales)





