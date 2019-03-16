Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton says that the point and motivation of his debut solo album 'Anesthetic' was to explore differently styles that might take fans by surprise.

He recently sat down with Metal Wani's Carl O'Rourke to discuss the album (check out the full interview here). And Mark was asked if he had "any nervousness around releasing a record that might take fans by surprise." Morton responded, "It was actually the point. That was the catalyst we used to motivate the whole thing, but it sort of grew organically.

"I write songs just because I write songs. A lot of those wind up being thrash metal songs and some of those songs wind up being used in Lamb Of God, right? But then there's rock songs, and 90's kind of grungey songs and more bluesy songs that I write that I don't really have a destination for.

"Then those things started coming together and piling up a little bit and I played a bunch of them for Josh Wilbur, my longtime producer, and that was kind of the beginning of the process. Anesthetic was really just the destination."





