Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has released a music video for his cover of the Pearl Jam classic "Black" that feature a guest appearance from Mark Morales.

The track comes from Mark's brand new solo EP "Ether". Morton had this to say about why he covered the track, "The early '90s were such an important and vibrant time for rock music in general, and I feel like 'Black' is one of the great songs from that era.

"Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped-down version, sticking the essence of the song. It's got a very lonely feel to it and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance."

Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton

More Mark Morton News



