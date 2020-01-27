.

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

William Lee | 01-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has released a music video for his cover of the Pearl Jam classic "Black" that feature a guest appearance from Mark Morales.

The track comes from Mark's brand new solo EP "Ether". Morton had this to say about why he covered the track, "The early '90s were such an important and vibrant time for rock music in general, and I feel like 'Black' is one of the great songs from that era.

"Our approach in covering it was to present a super stripped-down version, sticking the essence of the song. It's got a very lonely feel to it and Mark Morales delivered an absolutely incredible vocal performance."

Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton

More Mark Morton News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles- Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour- more


Reviews
Road Trip: Ghosts with the Most - The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs, AR

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2020

The Blues: Spotlight on Gulf Coast Records

Quick Flicks: Days of Rage: The Rolling Stones' Road to Altamont

Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Sammy Hagar, Whitesnake, Night Ranger Tour Announced

Ozzy Osbourne Hopes To Resume Tour Amid Health Struggles

Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour

Aerosmith Announce 50th Anniversary Concert

David Lee Roth Aimed To Go Beyond Van Halen With Solo Band

Primitive Race Reveal Replacement For Late Chuck Mosley

Mark Morton Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Richie Kotzen Releasing 50 Songs For His 50th Birthday



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.