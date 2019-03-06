News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

03-06-2019
Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has released a music video for his collaboration with late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington entitled "Cross Off".

The track is featured on Mark's just released solo album "Anesthetic" and the video was directed by Roboshobo. The clip features performance footage of Morton with Paolo Gregoletto and Trivium's Alex Bent, who also were on the studio recording of the track. Watch the video here

Mark had this to say, "Anesthetic is finally out! I'm excited for everybody to hear the whole thing. We've gotten some great feedback in these first few days so thanks to everyone that's checked it out already.

"The guys are coming in this week to start rehearsals for the US tour with Light The Torch and Moontooth. We're all looking forward to bringing these songs to you live so come and get loud with us!

"We are also premiering the video for 'Cross Off'. Thanks to Paulo Gregoletto and Alex Bent for being a part of the shoot. Thanks for the continued support and I hope you enjoy the video and the album."


