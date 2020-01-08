Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton will be releasing a new track called "All I Had to Lose" featuring Mark Morales, this Friday, January 10th.

The song comes from Morton's forthcoming acoustic EP "Ether" that is set to hit stores on January 17th and features three original tracks along with two covers.

Mark is joined on the EP by special guests Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light the Torch), Mark Morales (Sons of Texas) and John Carbone (Moon Tooth).

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to announce the upcoming release of my new, five song EP, 'Ether,' on Rise Records! Once again, I've had the great pleasure of working with some amazingly talented artists and friends to assemble this collection of tunes, all of which feature a strong acoustic guitar component.

"Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of 'Anesthetic,' I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe.

"I'm stoked with the results and I can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been putting together. I'll be debuting these tunes on my upcoming U.K. acoustic tour, so you can hear them live before they're released anywhere else!"



He said of the lineup of friends who joined him on the EP, "I continue to be honored to have the chance to work with so many incredibly talented people and I remain beyond grateful to the fans that have come along with me and supported these projects. Thanks so much everyone!"

Ether tracklisting:

1. All I Had To Lose (featuring Mark Morales)

2. The Fight (featuring John Carbone)

3. She Talks To Angels (featuring Lzzy Hale)

4. Love My Enemy (featuring Howard Jones)

5. Black (featuring Mark Morales)





