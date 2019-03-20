News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

03-20-2019
Mark Morton

One of the highlights of Mark Morton's new solo album "Anesthetic" is his collaboration with Chester Bennington and the Lamb of God guitarist says the track took on greater meaning in the wake of the Linkin Park frontman's death.

Ahead of the album's release, Mark sat down with Metal Wani to discuss the record and was asked if his relationship with the collaboration "Cross Off" had changed after Chester died.

Mark responded, "I guess it was delicate in some ways in terms of the process of bringing it to light given what happened. But in terms of my relationship to the song, when I hear Cross Off I think of the experience we had making it. And although the subject matter is dark in places and pretty heavy duty, the process we had written that, and that sort of creative dialogue we had and the vibe in the studio we had when we were writing it, when we were trying ideas was really, really positive and energized and super motivated, very genuine and trusting.

"It was a really cool experience is what I'm trying to say. So, to me, it still holds that kind of light. I think of what an awesome experience it was to have the opportunity to work with Chester on that song and to write that song with him." Check out the full interview here.


