Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a stream of his new solo track "All I Had to Lose," which features a guest appearance from Sons of Texas frontman Mark Morales.

The song is the first single that Morton has released from his forthcoming solo mostly acoustic EP, which will be entitled "Ether" and is set to hit stores on January 17th.

Mark had this to say about the new single, "'All I Had To Lose' is one of the most personal songs I've ever written. Mark Morales' incredible vocal performance really brought it to life and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out.

"I'm so grateful to get the opportunity to stretch out stylistically and appreciate everyone who's given this stuff a listen!" Listen to the song here.





