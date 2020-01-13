.

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

William Lee | 01-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a stream of his new solo track "All I Had to Lose," which features a guest appearance from Sons of Texas frontman Mark Morales.

The song is the first single that Morton has released from his forthcoming solo mostly acoustic EP, which will be entitled "Ether" and is set to hit stores on January 17th.

Mark had this to say about the new single, "'All I Had To Lose' is one of the most personal songs I've ever written. Mark Morales' incredible vocal performance really brought it to life and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out.

"I'm so grateful to get the opportunity to stretch out stylistically and appreciate everyone who's given this stuff a listen!" Listen to the song here.


Related Stories


Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Releasing First Song From New EP

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton 2019 In Review

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Enlists Lzzy Hale, Howard Jones For New EP

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Chester Bennington's Death Changed Mark Morton's 'Cross Off'

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Chester Bennington Was Excited To Scream Again With Morton

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

More Mark Morton News


advertisement



Day In Rock
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man- David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show- Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

advertisement


Latest News
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.