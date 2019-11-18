.

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Going Acoustic For Solo Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-18-2019

Mark Morton

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has announced that he will be launching a special solo acoustic tour of the UK early next year, which will be his first headline trek outside of North America.

Morton will be kicking off the unplugged tour on January 8th in Bristol and will visit Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham before wrapping things up in London on January 12th.

He had this to say, "I'm thrilled to announce this very special acoustic tour of U.K.! We had such an amazing time with the acoustic set at Download and I'm really looking forward to expanding on that experience with these upcoming shows.

"Joining me once again will be Mark Morales on vocals and guitarist extraordinaire, Joe Harvatt. We'll be performing acoustic versions of many of the songs from 'Anesthestic' and a few covers of some of our favorite tunes. We'll also be debuting some new original material as well!

"I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity to play these intimate shows with my friends all over the U.K. Look forward to seeing you all!" See the dates below:

08.01. Bristol @ Thekla
09.01. Manchester @ Academy 3
10.01. Glasgow @ SWG3
11.01 Birmingham @ Academy 2
12.01. London @ Underworld


