Sixx:AM Deliver 'X-Mas In Hell' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-20-2019

Sixx:AM

Motley Crue star Nikki Sixx has just released a new video from his other band Sixx:AM for the song "X-Mas In Hell", which comes from The Heroin Diaries Soundtrack.

The 13 tracks on the soundtrack each correspond to one month of Sixx's diary, and "Xmas in Hell" is the based on the bassist's 1986 Christmas Day diary entry.

Nikki said of the track, "There is something about spending Christmas alone, naked, sitting by the Christmas tree gripping a shotgun, that lets you know your life is spinning dangerously outta control."

He now added, "I am trying to take things that happened in my life and turning them into positives, Opioid Addiction usually ends in death and that is something we would like to turn around." Watch the video here.


