Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

03-07-2019
Sixx AM

(hennemusic) Nikki Sixx has confirmed that Sixx:AM have recorded new material for an upcoming greatest hits collection in sync with the Broadway adaptation of his 2007 memoir, "The Heroin Diaries."

The New York Times bestseller chronicles a year of decadence and depravity that almost cost Sixx his life during the recording and tour for Motley Crue's 1987 album, "Girls Girls Girls."

"I've just done four new songs with Sixx: A.M.," the bassist revealed during an interview on The Build series. "Really magical. I think we're gonna go in and record another song as well. We have a greatest hits that's gonna tie in to the musical.

"And if there is time, maybe, for Sixx: A.M., we might go out and do - I don't know - a couple of weeks', three weeks' worth of shows, maybe do festivals next year or something." Watch the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Sixx: AM Stream New Version Of 'Accidents Can Happen'

