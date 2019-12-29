Steven Tyler Spent Years Being Angry At Aerosmith Bandmates

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says that he spent many years being angry at his bandmates after they staged a drug intervention on him, sending him to rehab, but he later became grateful that they did.

Tyler reflected on the experience during a recent interview with Haute Living. He said, "Aerosmith made it from '72 to '79 not necessarily stoned, but beautiful.Then we all became very f***ed up.

"There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions. I went away in '84 and '86, and I didn't really get it. The early '80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment.

"There was a moment in '88 where management and the band pulled an intervention on me. They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.'

"So, I got sober, and you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation. But today, because of that moment, I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."





