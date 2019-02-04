Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic Rodrigo y Gabriela are streaming their epic cover of the Pink Floyd classic "Echoes" as a preview to their forthcoming album "Mettavolution," which will hit stores on April 26th.



Rodrigo and Gabriela had this to say about the cover, which takes of the entire second side of the new album, "We are big Pink Floyd fans. That track, specially the live in Pompeii version means a lot to us, we even made a huge visual reference in our video for 'Hanuman.' "Besides that, the lyrics are even more relevant now than they were 45 years ago, the search for knowledge about ourselves, it's becoming a key element for survival these days, that's what evolution is all about at the end of the day."



They had this to say about working with producer Dave Sardy, "Everything was ready for it, all the circumstances around the idea of agreeing to work with a producer came together right at the time we talked to Sardy. And our intuition was right. We talked to a lot of great producers before him but the conditions just weren't there. When we talked to Dave it just felt we had arrived." Listen to their take on 'Echoes' here.

Related Stories



Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic More Rodrigo y Gabriela News Share this article

