We Came As Romans Lead Additions To Dance Gavin Dance's Swanfest

Dance Gavin Dance have revealed the final acts who will be taking the stage at the inaugural Swanfest at City National Grove of Anaheim, CA on March 30th.

The special single day, 2-stage festival will be headlined by Dance Gavin Dance and the final performers added are We Came As Romans, Sianvar and Royal Coda.

They join the previously announced Periphery, Crown The Empire, Don Broco, Veil of Maya, Intervals, Volumes, Hail The Sun, Eidola, Covet, Strawberry Girls, Thousand Below, and Wolf & Bear.

Dance Gavin Dance's Will Swan had this to say, "Over the past couple of years we've worked with countless stylistically unique bands, so we decided it would be a great idea for Dance Gavin Dance to personally curate our own festival that included a lineup of bands that are not only musicians that we respect and have built bonds with on the road, but in some cases have become close, personal friends.

"We felt that bringing together a diverse and interesting lineup like this would excite all our fans and also complement each other's style.

"The main goal of SwanFest is to have everyone from all parts come together, listen to some amazing music, and have a genuinely good time for a very fair ticket price. Can't wait to see you on March 30th in Anaheim."





