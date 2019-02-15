Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's scheduled February 14 Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony was postponed due to severe weather, frontman Steven Tyler revealed to fans via social media.



"Folks, we tried to get our star today... but its underwater and we forgot our scuba gear!!," tweeted Steven Tyler. "New date for @hwdwalkoffame coming soon!! Stay tuned and stay dry! We love and thank you all!"



The legendary Boston band was set to be recognized in the category of Recording with a landmark at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Musician's Institute.



Tyler was scheduled to be joined by actress Sharon Stone in speaking at the event, which is now postponed until further notice. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

