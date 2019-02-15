|
Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed
02-15-2019
(hennemusic) Aerosmith's scheduled February 14 Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony was postponed due to severe weather, frontman Steven Tyler revealed to fans via social media.
