News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

02-15-2019
Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's scheduled February 14 Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony was postponed due to severe weather, frontman Steven Tyler revealed to fans via social media.

"Folks, we tried to get our star today... but its underwater and we forgot our scuba gear!!," tweeted Steven Tyler. "New date for @hwdwalkoffame coming soon!! Stay tuned and stay dry! We love and thank you all!"

The legendary Boston band was set to be recognized in the category of Recording with a landmark at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Musician's Institute.

Tyler was scheduled to be joined by actress Sharon Stone in speaking at the event, which is now postponed until further notice. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon- Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release- From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements- Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU- Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub- more

Ozzy Osbourne Remains Hospitalized- Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online- Journey's Neal Schon Can't Wait To Hit The Stage Following Surgery- Pearl Jam- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Hope To Get New Album Out Soon

Journey Rock Escape and Frontiers Albums On New Live Release

From First To Last To Play First Show In Two Years

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Paul McCartney Announces Special Limited Edition Release

Scorpions Hit New Milestone As They Plot Next Album

Pop Evil Release 'Be Legendary' Video

Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

Indestructible Noise Command Reveal 'First Go Rek' Video

Tank Recruit Dani Filth and Tom Angelripper For New Album

The Apollo Documentary To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Singled Out: The Three Tremors' Bullets For The Damned

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Extremely Ill In Hospital ICU

Musicians Outraged Over Vinnie Paul Grammy Snub

Judas Priest Forced To Cancel Historic Shows

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.