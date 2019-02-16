Alexisonfire Return With First New Song In Almost 10 Years Alexisonfire have returned with their first new song in almost a decade. They co-produced the new track, entitled "Familiar Drugs," with Karl Bareham (City and Colour). Frontman George Pettit had this to say about the new track, "'Familiar Drugs' is about recognizing you need to make a change in your life, being presented with the opportunity to make that change, and then choosing to do the same thing you always do. "It's about something very specific to me but it can be taken literally or interpreted in any number of ways. Most people have something in their lives they can't quit, substances, unhealthy relationships, lethargy, self righteousness, a job they hate. 'Familiar Drugs' is about choosing comfort over self betterment." Check it out here.

