Clutch Release 'Ghoul Wrangler' Video

02-16-2019
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch have released a video for their "Book Of Bad Decisions" track, "Ghoul Wrangler", ahead of next week's launch of a spring tour of North America.

Directed by David Brodsky, the clip was shot in the Old Bedford Village in Pennsylvania. "JP wears pantaloons, Dan's got horns, and Tim throws up on my face," says frontman Neil Fallon. "I'm pretty sure we all deserve Academy Awards."

The Maryland outfit will return to the road with guests Big Business and The Inspector Cluzo for a month-long, 21-show that will open in Columbia, SC on February 19 and criss-cross the continent before wrapping up at New York's Irving Plaza on March 19 - a show that was postponed at the last minute over a medical issue involving Fallon that saw the rocker faint during an afternoon walk and end up at a New Jersey hospital.

"In the early afternoon I went for a stroll," explained Fallon. "I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.

"I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called 'Near-Syncope,' which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for 'We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.'" Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


