KISS Star Keeps Gloves On Over Ace Frehley War Of Words

Gene Simmons has reacted to comments that were made by former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley, who said the gloves were off in a war of words between the former bandmates but it appears Gene would rather take the high road and keep his gloves on.

It all began when Gene had the following to say about the idea of reuniting with Ace or Peter Criss, "Ace and Peter have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band - fired - three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional ... they weren't carrying their load. ... So the short answer to your question is we'd love to have Ace and Peter join us here and there. And if they don't, it's not going to be because of us. But they're never going to be in KISS again."

Ace then took to social media to react to Simmons' comments and concluded a lengthy post by stating, "I'm not gonna say anything in print other than I love Ace and Peter [Criss, original KISS drummer] and I thank them forever - they're every bit as important as Paul and myself for launching the band," he said. "I'm not going to make any guesses of why the emotions are so volatile, but it's happened before."





Related Stories

KISS Share Video From Rare Club Show

KISS Lip-Synching Accusations Slammed By Bach

Video From Rare KISS Club Show Goes Online

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent's Comeback Halt

KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again

KISS Launch First Leg Of Farewell Tour

Ace Frehley Slams Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks'

Ace Frehley Prepared To Replace Tommy On KISS Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article



