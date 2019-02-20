Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Breaking Benjamin have revealed that they will be returning to the road this summer for a North American tour that will also feature Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy and Diamante on select dates.



The trek is scheduled to get underway on July 21 in St. Louis, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and will be concluding on September 25 in Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre.

Chevelle had this to say, "We are excited to drink and rock on a huge tour with Breaking Benjamin this summer. Big venues and lots of next level shenanigans. Can't wait to melt faces!"



Breaking Benjamin Summer 2019 Tour Dates:

Sunday, July 21, 2019 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre^#

Friday, July 26, 2019 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion^

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

Friday, August 02, 2019 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre&#

Sunday, August 04, 2019 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 09, 2019 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion*

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 17, 2019 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, August 24, 2019 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sunday, August 25, 2019 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center^

Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Friday, August 30, 2019 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, August 31, 2019 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater^

Monday, September 02, 2019 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage^&

Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^&

Friday, September 06, 2019 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP+

Monday, September 09, 2019 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater**

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, September 13, 2019 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sunday, September 15, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Monday, September 16, 2019 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Saturday, September 21, 2019 - Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sunday, September 22, 2019 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre



^ Three Days Grace not performing

& CHEVELLE not performing

# Diamante not performing

**Dorothy not performing





