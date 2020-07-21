Breaking Benjamin And Special Guest Rock Alice In Chains Classic

Breaking Benjamin have shared a never-before-seen video of their live performance of the Alice In Chains classic "Would" that features a guest appearance by Bush's Gavin Rossdale.
The live clip was captured during Breaking Benjamin's coheadlining tour with Korn back on February 29th, 2020 at Reno Events Center in Reno, NV.
The band had this to say, From Breaking Benjamin: "In an alternate universe, we're on stage in New Jersey on our Summer tour with @bush, @theory__, @SaintAsonia and @corymarksmusic, but in reality, your health and safety comes first. We're aching to get back on stage, but we know that together, we'll make it through this and come out stronger than ever.
"Thanks to @gavin Rossdale of @bush for joining us on stage earlier this year to cover a classic, and thanks to all of you for your unending dedication and support. Summer Tour merch is available now @ www.BreakingBenjamin.com. We can't wait to see you on the road again" Watch the video below:
Breaking Benjamin, Bush, Theory Of A Deadman Tour Canceled
Bush Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Breaking Benjamin
Breaking Benjamin Release Video Featuring Scooter Ward
Breaking Benjamin Share New Version Of 'So Cold'
Breaking Benjamin Reimagine Songs With Special Guests
Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour
Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back
Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg
Guns N' Roses Rescheduled Tour Dates Coming- Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars- AC/DC Release Classic Live Video- Breaking Benjamin- more
Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Diamond Dust
RockPile: Gang of Four- Half Past Two - Venus Furs
Singled Out: Anthony Garcia's Fire Song
Singled Out: Run River North's Pretty Lies
Singled Out: Faded Paper Figures' Count It Out
Guns N' Roses Rescheduled Tour Dates Coming
Sammy Hagar Does Isolation Jam With Fleetwood Mac, Doobie Brothers Stars
AC/DC Release Classic 'You Shook Me All Night Long' Live Video
Breaking Benjamin And Special Guest Rock Alice In Chains Classic
Queen Make US Album Chart History
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Reschedules UK Tour
Bush Launch The Kingdom With Virtual Arena Concerts
Pearl Jam Stream Binaural Track From 2018 Concert