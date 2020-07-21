Breaking Benjamin And Special Guest Rock Alice In Chains Classic

Breaking Benjamin have shared a never-before-seen video of their live performance of the Alice In Chains classic "Would" that features a guest appearance by Bush's Gavin Rossdale.

The live clip was captured during Breaking Benjamin's coheadlining tour with Korn back on February 29th, 2020 at Reno Events Center in Reno, NV.

The band had this to say, From Breaking Benjamin: "In an alternate universe, we're on stage in New Jersey on our Summer tour with @bush, @theory__, @SaintAsonia and @corymarksmusic, but in reality, your health and safety comes first. We're aching to get back on stage, but we know that together, we'll make it through this and come out stronger than ever.

"Thanks to @gavin Rossdale of @bush for joining us on stage earlier this year to cover a classic, and thanks to all of you for your unending dedication and support. Summer Tour merch is available now @ www.BreakingBenjamin.com. We can't wait to see you on the road again"





