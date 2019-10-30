Breaking Benjamin Reimagine Songs With Special Guests

Breaking Benjamin have announced that they will be releasing a new album, entitled "Aurora", on January 24th that will feature "reimagined" versions of some of their songs.

The record will feature frontman Ben Burnley along with special guests including Lacey Sturm (ex-Flyleaf), Scooter Ward (Cold) and Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath).

Burnley had the following to say, "This album is a celebration of our incredible fans; for those who have been there since hearing 'So Cold' for the first time in 2004, and the new ones who have joined us on this amazing journey along the way.

"We've always shared a unique emotional connection to our music with our fans, and this album attributes to those dark times and euphoric ones. From wherever you joined along the road to 'Aurora', this one is for you. Thank you."

Some of the special guests also offered comments. Sturm said, "I love the mystical kind of lyrics that a thousand different people can sing and each person feels like it was written just for them and what they are going through.

"This is the magic of Breaking Benjamin songs that I love. Ben asked me to sing on this acoustic version of 'Dear Agony' at a time when singing the lyrics sliced through me in a deeply prophetic way. It was a revelatory and healing experience. I'm so thankful."

Ward said, "I'm very honored and blessed to be a part of such a beautiful song and project. Ben's writing has had a special place in our hearts for many years. Thankful to be a part of this."

Gontier said, "Ben asked me to be a part of this record, and, of course, I said yes. We've been close friends for over 20 years, and Breaking Benjamin has been a big influence on me over the years.

"I'm REALLY stoked that Ben and I have finally found a way to get our voices on a track together. Also, 'Dance With The Devil' is one of my favorite songs by anyone. Ever."

Chamberlain said, "Touring with Breaking Benjamin was not only one of my favorite tours we've done in years but we also left the tour with lifelong friends. Being asked to sing on 'Red Cold River' was very flattering and a complete honor. I love these guys as musicians and as people, I'm honored to be a small part of their journey."

Barnes added, "I was honored to be a part of Breaking Benjamin's new acoustic record along side so many other amazing singers. Can't wait to hear the whole thing!" See the tracklisting below:

01. So Cold

02. Failure (featuring Michael Barnes)

03. Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)

04. Angels Fall

05. Red Cold River (featuring Spencer Chamberlain)

06. Tourniquet

07. Dance With The Devil (featuring Adam Gontier)

08. Never Again

09. Torn In Two

10. Dear Agony (featuring Lacey Sturm)





Related Stories

Korn and Breaking Benjamin North American Tour

Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle, Three Days Grace Plot Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Blood'

More Breaking Benjamin News



