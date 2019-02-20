News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




King King Reveal Their New Lineup

02-20-2019
King King

King King have announced that they have replaced their founding bass player Lindsay Coulson with Zander Greenshields. Coulson has left the group after a decade.

We were sent these details: Greenshields is an old Glaswegian musician friend of Alan Nimmo who played with Alan in his first band Silvertrain, then joined the Nimmo Brothers and went on to play bass for the Blackwater Blues Band.

Greenshields also played with the late drummer Ted McKenna (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Rory Gallagher, Michael Schenker Group). Zander will join King King on their upcoming European dates and will also enter the studio this summer to record King King's fifth studio album.


