King King Reveal Their New Lineup

King King have announced that they have replaced their founding bass player Lindsay Coulson with Zander Greenshields. Coulson has left the group after a decade.

We were sent these details: Greenshields is an old Glaswegian musician friend of Alan Nimmo who played with Alan in his first band Silvertrain, then joined the Nimmo Brothers and went on to play bass for the Blackwater Blues Band.

Greenshields also played with the late drummer Ted McKenna (The Sensational Alex Harvey Band, Rory Gallagher, Michael Schenker Group). Zander will join King King on their upcoming European dates and will also enter the studio this summer to record King King's fifth studio album.





Related Stories

Gin Blossoms Release 'Mega Pawn King' Video

We The Kings Release 'Season's Greetings From The Sandbar'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

King Crimson Announce 4 Disc Meltdown In Mexico Release

King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans

Fit For A King Reveal The Price Of Agony With New Video

Dropout Kings Streaming New Song 'Going Rogue'

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

More King King News

Share this article



