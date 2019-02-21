News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Recruit Zac Brown Band For Stadium Show

02-21-2019
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced that they have recruited the Zac Brown Band to support them as special guests during a stop of their No Filter tour.

The Zac Brown Band will be taking the stage before the Stones during the April 24th concert at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, with will be the Rolling Stones first show in the city in almost three decades.

"We are huge fans of the Stones, it's an honor to join them in Jacksonville and share a stage with such legendary musicians," said the Zac Brown Band in the announcement.

The upcoming U.S. leg of the No Filter Tour is set to kick off in Miami, FL on April 20th and will include a headline set at this year's Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans.


