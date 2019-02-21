News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar And The Circle Release 'Trust Fund Baby' Video

02-21-2019
The Circle

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar & The Circle are debuting a video for "Trust Fund Baby", the lead single from their forthcoming debut album, "Space Between."

Directed by ZZ Satriani - son of Hagar's longtime collaborator and friend Joe Satriani - the song nails "what happens when kids are given too much money too early in life and it becomes an affliction," says Hagar. "All the money in the world isn't a guarantee for a good life. I'm a believer in working hard and finding purposeful work - but that comes later in the story."

Due May 10, "Space Between" marks the first full studio release by the band, which also features bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson.

The group will perform tracks from the set when they hit the road for a spring US tour that kicks off in Reno, NV on April 19. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


