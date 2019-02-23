Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a live performance of "Double Vision" from their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78", ahead of its reissue next month.

Alongside "Hot Blooded", the title track to the group's upcoming second album was one of two new songs the band played at the London venue while on the road in support of their 1977 self-titled debut.

Now, forty years later, the Rainbow set been restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," remembers founder and guitarist Mick Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true.

"The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

Due March 15, "Live At The Rainbow" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

Foreigner Announce More Reunion Shows With Original Members

Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary

More Foreigner News

Share this article



