Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

02-23-2019
Foreigner

(hennemusic) Foreigner are streaming a live performance of "Double Vision" from their classic concert film, "Live At The Rainbow '78", ahead of its reissue next month.

Alongside "Hot Blooded", the title track to the group's upcoming second album was one of two new songs the band played at the London venue while on the road in support of their 1977 self-titled debut.

Now, forty years later, the Rainbow set been restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered for the 2019 reissue.

"1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band," remembers founder and guitarist Mick Jones, "and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true.

"The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show."

Due March 15, "Live At The Rainbow" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital video. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


