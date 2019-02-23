Peter Frampton Announces Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has announced dates for his farewell tour. The guitarist will open the 6-month series of North American concerts in Tulsa, OK on June 18.

The mix of amphitheater, casino and festival appearances will wrap up October 12 at the Concord Pavilion in San Francisco, CA - the city where he famously recorded the legendary live album, "Frampton Comes Alive."

"Looking forward to seeing everyone this summer and fall," says Frampton. "We have Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening joining us for most of this run and my son Julian, with Julian Frampton Band, on the west coast dates. See you soon." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





