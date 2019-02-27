Queensryche Release 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

After teasing fans with a preview, Queensryche have released the new music video for their track "Blood Of The Levant". The song comes from their forthcoming album "The Verdict", which is set to hit stores this Friday, March 1st.



Frontman Todd La Torre had this to say about the new clip, "We are very excited to unveil our new video 'Blood of the Levant' from our upcoming album The Verdict!

"This song and video is based on real events that sparked the onset of the Syrian war. We would like to thank David Brodsky and Allison Woest from MyGoodEye Music Visuals for bringing our vision and concept to life on screen!

"A very special thanks as well to the additional cast and crew for their valued dedication to this effort. Looking forward to seeing you all on the road!!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Queensryche Preview 'Blood Of The Levant' Video

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Blood Of The Levant'

Queensryche Announce Summer Tour

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Dark Reverie'

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

More Queensryche News

Share this article



