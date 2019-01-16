News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bob Mould Previews New Album With Berlin DocuVideo

01-16-2019
Bob Mould

Bob Mould is gearing up to release his latest full-length solo album "Sunshine Rock" on February 8th and he is previewing the album with the released of documentary style video titled Berlin, the city where he has spent most of the past three years. We were sent the following details:

"In Berlin, you can be whoever you want," Mould says in the video. He describes all of the varying personalities he can entertain within just one day due to the colorfulness of a city that he finds so alluring. Mould goes on to share memories of touring Germany in the 1980's, his favorite three hour acoustic solo performance there at a church in 1991, his love for the gay community and the legacy of the original punk scene of Schoneberg (the Kiez in which he resides), as well as other personal anecdotes of daily routines and rituals that are always key to his creative process. "After three years, I still feel like I'm scratching at the surface of it all," he shares.

The Berlin video was created by filmmaker/editor Mario Bergmann, and director/visual artist Philipp Virus, of Virus Films GbR, who has worked with such bands as Atari Teenage Riot, Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, Iggy Pop, etc., and whose work has been showcased at The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Watch the video here.


