Bob Mould Previews New Album With Berlin DocuVideo
01-16-2019
Bob Mould is gearing up to release his latest full-length solo album "Sunshine Rock" on February 8th and he is previewing the album with the released of documentary style video titled Berlin, the city where he has spent most of the past three years. We were sent the following details:
"In Berlin, you can be whoever you want," Mould says in the video. He describes all of the varying personalities he can entertain within just one day due to the colorfulness of a city that he finds so alluring. Mould goes on to share memories of touring Germany in the 1980's, his favorite three hour acoustic solo performance there at a church in 1991, his love for the gay community and the legacy of the original punk scene of Schoneberg (the Kiez in which he resides), as well as other personal anecdotes of daily routines and rituals that are always key to his creative process. "After three years, I still feel like I'm scratching at the surface of it all," he shares.
