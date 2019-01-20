News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Overkill Reveal New Single 'Head Of A Pin'

01-20-2019
Overkill

Overkill have released a lyric video for their new single "Head Of A Pin". The track is the second song revealed from their forthcoming album "The Wings Of War", which is set to be released on February 22nd.

Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth had this to say about the song, "'Head of a Pin' took a long time to come together, it is probably the tune that went through the most changes and the last one I finished.

"Looking back on its development, the time invested was all well worth it. The tonality of the guitar shines on it and the song goes 'other places', traditional with a touch of the down-low-dirty riff, and a sing-along chorus...personally, one of my favorites off 'The Wings of War.'" Watch the video here.


