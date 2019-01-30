News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Nancy Wilson Of Heart Honored With NAMM Music For Life Award

01-30-2019
Nancy Wilson

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has been honored with NAMM Music For Life Award at the 2019 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show in Anaheim, CA.

Presented by NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond, the award honors pioneering artists who, through their careers and artistic expression, have inspired others to pursue a more musical world.

"She is a guitar pioneer, a songwriting pioneer, a legendary singer, a film composer, a Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee," says Lamond, "and has done so much to advance the cause of music-making. And for those reasons and many more, we are honored to recognize her today."

"As a kid, when the Beatles happened," explains Nancy of her and sister Ann's original musical inspiration, "it was a lightning bolt that struck us and we were driven to have guitars, to write songs, to be in a band and get up on stage and to just turn it up. We had the work ethic of go get 'em and to not take no. We just went and did it."

Wilson also fondly remembered her childhood local music shop. "There was a little music store I could walk to called Band Stand East near Seattle," recalls the rocker, "it was a mom and pop. They had really good guitars and I got to hang around and play them." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


