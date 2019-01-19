Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

The special event will be taking place on January 24 at the at the Observatory in Santa Ana, Ca (Orange County) and will be hosted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin.

Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry will be performing at the show which is set to be capped with an all-star jam featuring Taylor, Grohl, and Brown, along with Slayer's Dave Lombardo, Anthrax star's Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Megadeth's Chris Broderick, Testament's Gene Hoglan, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Static-X), King's X's Dug Pinnick and Nita Strauss. Read more - here.