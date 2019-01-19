News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour (Week in Review)

Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have added a May 2 headline appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival to their upcoming No Filter tour of the US.

The historic 50th anniversary of the event is scheduled to run over two weekends: April 25-28 and May 2-5, with each day presenting its own unique lineup.

Among the headliners on the opening weekend are Earth, Wind and Fire (Apr 25), Santana (Apr 26), Katy Perry (Apr 27) and Van Morrison (Apr 28); the Stones top the bill on May 2, followed by Chris Stapleton on May 3 and Dave Matthews Band on May 4, with Jimmy Buffett closing things out on May 5. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

