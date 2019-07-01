News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neck Deep Release 'She's A God' Video

07-01-2019
Neck Deep

Neck Deep are celebrating their forthcoming tour with Blink-182 and Lil Wayne with the surprise release of a brand new single and video called "She's A God".

The band recorded the new track, their first new music since their 2017 album "The Peace And The Panic", at the Monnow Valley Studio in Wales with producer Matt Squire.

frontman Ben Barlow had this to say about the song, "She's A God is a song that is, pretty much, about worshipping your other half, but for the little things like waking up in the morning and seeing them get ready for the day.

"Those moments where you're just in awe of how glorious a person can be. It's pretty simple, no deeper meaning here, just a love song comparing a relationship to theology."

He also had this to say about the video, "Being able to be pretty close to home, without the distractions of a major city gave us a totally new perspective and creative space to explore.

"We decided to shoot the music video while we were down in the studio, just taking advantage of our surroundings, and wanting to give people a little insight into what we experienced that week.

"We shot the whole thing totally analog, which was exciting. Not knowing what footage you got until the film is developed was like waiting for a mini Christmas, and again, we're stoked with what we got." Watch it here.


