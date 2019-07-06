News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

07-06-2019
Kataklysm

Kataklysm have been named as the headliners for this year's MTV Headbangers Ball Tour, which will be traveling across Europe this fall.

The tour will also feature Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Dyscarnate, and it set to kick off on November 28th and runs until December 12th.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacano had this to say,, "The campaign for Meditations has been incredible and what great way to finish it by headlining the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour across Europe with a killer and diverse line-up featuring Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Dyscarnate.

"Kataklysm has some of the wildest crowds in the world in Europe and we look forward to visiting you once more and laying down the KATAKLYSM hurricane, you know how we do it, let's make it memorable, get your tickets fast!"

Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli added, "We're absolutely stoked to take part in this amazing tour. We'll have the pleasure to perform some songs from our new album Veleno for the first time, and also come back to places we haven't played for a very long time.

"The tour line-up is killer and extremely rich. We already shared the stage with all of these bands in the past and we do know they are, indeed, some of the best acts in today's metal landscape. If you are a metal fan you don't wanna miss this! We are ready, are you?" See the dates below:

28.11. D Leipzig - Felsenkeller
29.11. SLO Bohinjska Bistrica - Winter Days Of Metal
30.11. CZ Zlín - Hala Euronics
01.12. D Munich - Backstage
02.12. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
03.12. CH Solothurn - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl
04.12. D Saarbrücken - Garage
05.12. UK London - Electric Ballroom
06.12. D Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting
07.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash
08.12. NL Haarlem - Patronaat
09.12. D Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36
10.12. DK Aarhus - VoxHall
11.12. D Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt
12.12. A Vienna - Arena
13.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub
14.12. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof


