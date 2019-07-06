Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

Kataklysm have been named as the headliners for this year's MTV Headbangers Ball Tour, which will be traveling across Europe this fall.

The tour will also feature Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Dyscarnate, and it set to kick off on November 28th and runs until December 12th.

Kataklysm frontman Maurizio Iacano had this to say,, "The campaign for Meditations has been incredible and what great way to finish it by headlining the MTV Headbangers Ball Tour across Europe with a killer and diverse line-up featuring Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Dyscarnate.

"Kataklysm has some of the wildest crowds in the world in Europe and we look forward to visiting you once more and laying down the KATAKLYSM hurricane, you know how we do it, let's make it memorable, get your tickets fast!"

Fleshgod Apocalypse frontman Francesco Paoli added, "We're absolutely stoked to take part in this amazing tour. We'll have the pleasure to perform some songs from our new album Veleno for the first time, and also come back to places we haven't played for a very long time.

"The tour line-up is killer and extremely rich. We already shared the stage with all of these bands in the past and we do know they are, indeed, some of the best acts in today's metal landscape. If you are a metal fan you don't wanna miss this! We are ready, are you?" See the dates below:

28.11. D Leipzig - Felsenkeller

29.11. SLO Bohinjska Bistrica - Winter Days Of Metal

30.11. CZ Zlín - Hala Euronics

01.12. D Munich - Backstage

02.12. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn

03.12. CH Solothurn - Kulturfabrik Kofmehl

04.12. D Saarbrücken - Garage

05.12. UK London - Electric Ballroom

06.12. D Oberhausen - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

07.12. D Geiselwind - Christmas Bash

08.12. NL Haarlem - Patronaat

09.12. D Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36

10.12. DK Aarhus - VoxHall

11.12. D Berlin - Huxleys Neue Welt

12.12. A Vienna - Arena

13.12. D Ravensburg - OberschwabenKlub

14.12. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof





Related Stories

Kataklysm Announce Meditations Over North America Tour

Kataklysm Get Animated For 'And Then I Saw Blood' Video

Kataklysm Announce Record Release Shows

Kataklysm and Hypocrisy Announce Coheadlining Tour

Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames

More Kataklysm News

Share this article



