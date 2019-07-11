Sons Of Apollo Preview 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony'

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a trailer for their forthcoming release, 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony', which is set to hit stores on August 30th.

The band features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

Portnoy had this to say, "I've released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!!

"Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of SOA material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir...it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package." Watch the trailer here and see the tracklisting below:

CD 1:

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet's Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus





CD 2:

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell's Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand



CD 3:

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home





