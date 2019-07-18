.

Ace Frehley To Reunite With Frehley's Comet Members

Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley will be reuniting with members of his first post KISS band Frehley's Comet during his headline set at this year's Kruise Fest, which will also feature a headline set from former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Frehley is scheduled to close out the second and final night of the festival taking place October 28th and 29th at the DoubleTree Hilton Convention Center in Miami, FL, head of this year's KISS Kruise.

According to organizers, Ace will be performing his full set before being joined on stage by Return of the Comet for a two-song encore. The band features members of Frehley's Comet.

Sebastian Bach will be headlining the first night of the festival, playing the Skid Row's debut album in full. The night will also feature performances from Jaded Past, The No. 13's and the Kruise Fest All-Star Band (includes Ace Frehley's touring band, John Regan, Bob Kulick, Richie Scarlet and Tod Howarth.)

The Dead Daisies and former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will be performing poolside on Tuesday. That night, in addition to Ace's set, the show will feature KISS America ( tribute band), Thunder Mother, and a standalone set from Return of the Comet.


