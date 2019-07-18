Greta Van Fleet Changing Direction On New Album

Greta Van Fleet brought classic rock to a new generation with their debut album and the band members say that they are working on "something quite different" for the following album.

The band has drawn comparisons with Led Zeppelin with their 2018 debut album "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" and band sat down with NME at the Mad Cool festival to discuss their second album.

Jake Kiszka says of the forthcoming record, "There's a little evolution, I suppose, with everything. We're working on something quite different, I suppose. It's interesting, 'cause we never know exactly what an album's gonna look like; it can only be so premeditated.

But as it sort of unfolds now, it's an example of where we are musically right now. So it's definitely much different than 'Anthem Of The Peaceful Army' would have been."

Bassist Sam Kiszka then said, "I think it's really the next step in the evolution of what we want to do." To that Jake added, "Yeah, 'cause now I suppose we have a little bit more leniency on the more outlandish stuff that we wanna do."

Sam continued, "I think as far as the entire intent goes, I think [it's] just incorporating more sounds, more tones, more styles of music, perhaps, and kind of taking a step in the cinematic direction."

Jake then concluded, "I suppose another question on this album as well was, like, 'What hasn't been done and how many rules can we break?' 'Cause that's when you really start creating something unique." Watch the full interview here.





Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Greta Van Fleet Win Best Rock Album Grammy Award

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

Greta Van Fleet Enjoy Music Sales Increase After Rocking SNL

Def Leppard's Joe Elliot Sings Praises Of Greta Van Fleet and The Struts

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article



