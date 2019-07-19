The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones played their first concert in New Orleans, LA in 25 years when they performed at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 15th and some video from the show has been shared online.

"We've been on a bit of a journey to get here tonight," Mick Jagger told the crowd three songs into the band's long-awaited return to the city. "I was born in a Crossfire Hurricane...Thank you for an amazing night in New Orleans," posted the band on social media.

While Jagger joked that the Stones had somehow managed to have an indoor show rained out, the No Filter tour of North America will continue with a July 19 show in Jacksonville, FL and a stop in Philadelphia, PA next week. Watch video from the show and read more here.

