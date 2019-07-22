Sons Of Apollo Rock Dream Theater Classic

Sons Of Apollo have shared a live video of their performance of Dream Theater's "Just Let Me Breathe," from their forthcoming 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony'.

The group features former Dream Theater stars Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, along with bass legend Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force).

The new live package is set to be released on August 30th in various formats including standard digital album, Blu-Ray, special edition 3CD + DVD Digipak and a limited edition deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook package.

Mike Portnoy had this to say about the song featured in the new live video, "In writing the setlist for Sons Of Apollo's very first tour, I knew we had to include a few songs from the Dream Theater album, Falling Into Infinity, which was the only full length studio album we did while Derek was in the band.

"I wanted to do 'Just Let Me Breathe' as it's one of the deeper cuts on the album and I knew SOA would absolutely slay it! Between Bumble, Derek & Billy's crazy guitar, keys & bass unison sections and Jeff's overall driving, funky vocal delivery (with myself on the verses & chorus and Bumble on the bridge),

"I knew the Sons would breathe a whole new life into this track and even kick it up a few notches! Plus, as the song's lyricist, I took artistic license and changed the lyric from 'Shannon Hoon' to 'Chris Cornell' to give it a little more relevance in 2019." Watch the video here





