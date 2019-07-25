Lenny Kravitz Releases '5 More Days Til Summer' Video

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has released a video for "5 More Days 'Til Summer", which is the third single from his latest album, "Raise Vibration."

Directed by Noah Becker, the clip comes a year after the song was issued from the project, and a month ahead of the start of a 2019 North American tour in support of the set.

The 18-show series will begin in Vienna, VA on August 21 and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit and St. Louis, among others, before wrapping up The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on September 21.

Kravitz – who completed a spring run of shows in Europe last month – produced and recorded "Raise Vibration" at his Bahamas studio; the record went Top 5 in several countries while debuting and peaking at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 last fall. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





