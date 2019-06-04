News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Destruction Release 'Born To Perish' Video

06-04-2019
Destruction

Destruction have released visualizer video for their new song 'Born to Perish'. It is the title track to the group's 17th studio album, which will be hitting stores on August 9th.

Frontman Schmier had this to say, "The title track was the first song we wrote for the new record and it definitely shows the strength that Destruction has in 2019.

"It immediately set the bar high for the rest of the album. It features everything that we stand for: speed, picking, variety and punch. Randy came up with some very cool drum patterns and Damir offered up a really crunchy solo part, so both new members are heavily involved here!"

Guitarist Mike added, "We started the song with some drum patterns that Randy gave us and adjusted some riff ideas we had. It was a nice challenge to write some tight right hand picking for a 212 beats per minute song. As a guitar player, this is close to my speed limit, especially on the triplets - great fun to play though!" Watch the video here


