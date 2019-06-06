|
Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour
The Rolling Stones have announced the special guests who will be opening for them at the 15 stops of their rescheduled No Filter' tour across North America this summer.
The legendary band had to push back the dates due to frontman Mick Jagger having to undergo heart surgery. The revamped trek is set to launch on June 21st at Soldier Field in Chicago.
They have announced that they have a variety of support acts for the dates, most for one show but some for more. The guests will include Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Kaleo, The Wombats, and more. See the dates and support acts below:
June 21 Chicago, IL Soldier Field St. Paul & The Broken Bones
