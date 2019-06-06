Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have announced the special guests who will be opening for them at the 15 stops of their rescheduled No Filter' tour across North America this summer.

The legendary band had to push back the dates due to frontman Mick Jagger having to undergo heart surgery. The revamped trek is set to launch on June 21st at Soldier Field in Chicago.

They have announced that they have a variety of support acts for the dates, most for one show but some for more. The guests will include Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Kaleo, The Wombats, and more. See the dates and support acts below:

June 21 Chicago, IL Soldier Field St. Paul & The Broken Bones

June 25 Chicago, IL Soldier Field Whiskey Myers

June 29 Ontario, Canada Burl's Creek The Glorious Sons + The Beaches

July 3 Washington, DC FedExField Ghost Hounds

July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium Gary Clark Jr.

July 14 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk with special guest The Soul Rebels

July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field The Revivalists

July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field Des Rocs

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium Bishop Gunn

August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Wombats

August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi's®? Stadium Vista Kicks

August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl KALEO

August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium KALEO

August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium Juanes





