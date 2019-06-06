News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

06-06-2019
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones have announced the special guests who will be opening for them at the 15 stops of their rescheduled No Filter' tour across North America this summer.

The legendary band had to push back the dates due to frontman Mick Jagger having to undergo heart surgery. The revamped trek is set to launch on June 21st at Soldier Field in Chicago.

They have announced that they have a variety of support acts for the dates, most for one show but some for more. The guests will include Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Kaleo, The Wombats, and more. See the dates and support acts below:

June 21 Chicago, IL Soldier Field St. Paul & The Broken Bones
June 25 Chicago, IL Soldier Field Whiskey Myers
June 29 Ontario, Canada Burl's Creek The Glorious Sons + The Beaches
July 3 Washington, DC FedExField Ghost Hounds
July 7 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium Gary Clark Jr.
July 14 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk with special guest The Soul Rebels
July 19 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field The Revivalists
July 23 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field Des Rocs
July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium Bishop Gunn
August 1 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Wombats
August 5 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
August 10 Denver, CO Broncos Stadium at Mile High Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
August 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
August 18 Santa Clara, CA Levi's®? Stadium Vista Kicks
August 22 Pasadena, CA The Rose Bowl KALEO
August 26 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium KALEO
August 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium Juanes


Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

