Kataklysm Announce Meditations Over North America Tour

Kataklysm have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their Meditations Over North America Tour that will also feature Exhorder, Krisiun and Hatchet.

The 21-stop trek is scheduled to launch on September 4th at The Forge in Joliet, IL and will run until September 26th where it will wrap up at The Palladium in Worcester, MA.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say,, "It took a while for us to get a full North American tour put together for Meditations due to an extensive schedule and also the arrival of my little boy earlier this year. But, we are finally here and with a hell of a package this time.

"We are very excited to share the stage with the legendary Exhorder; Slaughter of the Vatican is one of my all time favorite records. And to round off the package having our brothers in Krisiun with us and the thrash outfit Hatchet is gonna make this a memorable tour.

"We will play a varied set of the bands discography and of course. our latest album Meditations, all wrapped up in a devastating live show as only Kataklysm can deliver. It's gonna be sick. See you all very soon." See the dates below:

Sep. 04 Joliet, IL - The Forge

Sep. 05 Cave-in-Rock, IL - FULL TERROR ASSAULT

Sep. 06 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

Sep. 07 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

Sep. 08 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Sep. 10 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep. 11 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Sep. 12 Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

Sep. 13 Los Angeles, CA - Union

Sep. 14 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

Sep. 15 Mesa, AZ - Club Red

Sep. 16 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Sep. 17 Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

Sep. 18 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

Sep. 20 Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

Sep. 21 Atlanta, GA - TBC

Sep. 22 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

Sep. 23. Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

Sep. 26 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

Sep. 25 Reading, PA - Reverb

Sep. 26 Worcester, MA - The Palladium





