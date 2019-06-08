News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kataklysm Announce Meditations Over North America Tour

06-08-2019
Kataklysm

Kataklysm have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for their Meditations Over North America Tour that will also feature Exhorder, Krisiun and Hatchet.

The 21-stop trek is scheduled to launch on September 4th at The Forge in Joliet, IL and will run until September 26th where it will wrap up at The Palladium in Worcester, MA.

Frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say,, "It took a while for us to get a full North American tour put together for Meditations due to an extensive schedule and also the arrival of my little boy earlier this year. But, we are finally here and with a hell of a package this time.

"We are very excited to share the stage with the legendary Exhorder; Slaughter of the Vatican is one of my all time favorite records. And to round off the package having our brothers in Krisiun with us and the thrash outfit Hatchet is gonna make this a memorable tour.

"We will play a varied set of the bands discography and of course. our latest album Meditations, all wrapped up in a devastating live show as only Kataklysm can deliver. It's gonna be sick. See you all very soon." See the dates below:

Sep. 04 Joliet, IL - The Forge
Sep. 05 Cave-in-Rock, IL - FULL TERROR ASSAULT
Sep. 06 Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
Sep. 07 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
Sep. 08 Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Sep. 10 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Sep. 11 Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
Sep. 12 Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
Sep. 13 Los Angeles, CA - Union
Sep. 14 San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
Sep. 15 Mesa, AZ - Club Red
Sep. 16 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Sep. 17 Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
Sep. 18 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
Sep. 20 Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live
Sep. 21 Atlanta, GA - TBC
Sep. 22 Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
Sep. 23. Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
Sep. 26 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
Sep. 25 Reading, PA - Reverb
Sep. 26 Worcester, MA - The Palladium


Kataklysm Announce Meditations Over North America Tour

Kataklysm Get Animated For 'And Then I Saw Blood' Video

Kataklysm Announce Record Release Shows

Kataklysm and Hypocrisy Announce Coheadlining Tour

Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames

More Kataklysm News

