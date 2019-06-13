Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will screen their 2016 concert film, "Havana Moon", in UK cinemas this fall. The movie will screen in eleven UK cities this October; tickets will go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 am.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the project captures the band live before an estimated 500,000 fans in a free event that also marked their first-ever show in Cuba.

"Transporting the audience to the streets of Havana, Cuba, fans of the Rolling Stones will be brought closer to the iconic performance than ever before," says producers Rebel Vision. "Every sense will be stimulated during this immersive event. Spectacular set design and production will deliver a kaleidoscope of colour. Electrifying light and supersize ultra HD video projection will bring you up-close and personal with the Stones on stage.

"State-of-the-art rock concert sound systems, that utilise the best audio technology available, will deliver a sonic, pulsating sound experience against a backdrop of Cuban culture."

"We were so happy to be playing Cuba in 2016," recalls Mick Jagger. "It was a wonderful experience for all of us. Sharing the stage with the 'revolutionary' Ronnie Wood, Charlie 'Che' Watts and 'compadre' Keith Richards was one very special night." Read more, watch the trailer and see a live clip from the film here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





