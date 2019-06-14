Chris Young Tributes Late Friend With 'Drowning'

Chris Young has officially released his brand new track "Drowning" after performing the song, which was written in tribute to a late friend, at Grand Ol Opry last week.

The new single was written byYoung with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge and pays to tribute to Chris' close friend Adam, who died several years ago, and it will appear on his forthcoming album "Raised On Country".

Chris had this to say via social media, "When I wrote this song with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge, we each thought of someone that we lost way too soon.

For me, it was one of my best friends, Adam. Missing you comes in waves and tonight I'm drowning. This one is for you, brother." Take a listen here.





