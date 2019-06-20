Crown The Empire Get Animated for MSRY Video

Crown the Empire have released an animated video for their new track "MZRY". The track comes from their just announced album "Sudden Sky," which will be released on July 19th.

The band had this to say about the record,, "Our new album Sudden Sky is a digital representation of who we are at this moment in time. It captures our innermost fears and anxieties while questioning humanity and the chaos of the world we live in today.

This urgent search for meaning taught us that the only way to truly be human is to be vulnerable. 'Sudden chance and destruction will lead to your liberation...'" Watch the video here





