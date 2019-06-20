News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The New Roses Release 'Down By The River' Video

06-20-2019
The New Roses

The New Roses have released a music video for their track "Down By The River". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Nothing But Wild", which is set to be released on August 2nd.

Frontman Timmy Rough had this to say about the new track, "Most of the band members grew up near river Rhine. Needless to say that we spent most our youth at the river.

"A sixpack of beer, a cassette tape deck and a girl you can fall in love with immediately...and the river. That was all we needed. That's the attitude we put in Down By The Rive". Probably it will be played on any radio at any river and becomes the soundtrack of somebody's summer..." Watch the video here


