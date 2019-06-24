.

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones opened the 2019 American leg of their No Filter tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 21st and video from the show has been shared online.

The event - which marked the return of Mick Jagger to the concert stage following heart valve replacement surgery in April - saw the group deliver a 22-song set of classic tracks - from set-opener "Street Fighting Man" to show-closer "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" before a sold-out crowd of 60,000 fans.

"Thank you Chicago for a great opening night!," posted the band on social media after the show; they'll return to the venue on June 25 for the second date of the summer series. Watch video from the show here.

