Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones opened the 2019 American leg of their No Filter tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 21st and video from the show has been shared online.

The event - which marked the return of Mick Jagger to the concert stage following heart valve replacement surgery in April - saw the group deliver a 22-song set of classic tracks - from set-opener "Street Fighting Man" to show-closer "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" before a sold-out crowd of 60,000 fans.

"Thank you Chicago for a great opening night!," posted the band on social media after the show; they'll return to the venue on June 25 for the second date of the summer series. Watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Satisfaction' Video

Rolling Stones Havana Moon Film Hittin Theaters This Fall

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Feeling Pretty Good' After Heart Surgery

Stones Share John Lennon Led Supergroup Performance

Rolling Stones Announce Special Guests For North American Tour

Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman Documentary Hitting Theaters

The Rolling Stones Stream Video Of Bob Dylan Classic Performance

Rolling Stones Return Bitter Sweet Symphony Credits To Ashcroft

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



